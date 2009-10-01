Visit to North Queensferry Primary School

Yesterday I had the pleasure of discussing politics and the challenges of the world with a vibrant and intelligent group of young people. Primary Six and Seven at North Queensferry Primary School refreshingly engaged.
The pupils had been learning about how Westminster works and had ran their own election with imaginative policies and eye catching election gimmicks.
Teachers Cara Biseker and Isla Gaze had successfully inspired their pupils and had cunningly influenced their pupils to promote a pay rise for teachers in their manifestos.
I'm looking forward to Primary Seven visiting Westminster in November. I'm sure they'll love it.
