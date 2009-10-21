Mystery owner sought for Culross house

I'm on the hunt for the owner of an abandoned home in the centre of the historic village of Culross. The issue of ownership was raised with me by neighbours who were concerned about the condition of the home. However, investigations at the Land Registry revealed no clues as to ownership. Now I'm appealing to you to help with the hunt.
Families throughout West Fife are desperate for a home so to leave this one empty is a calamity. The eighteenth century two storey stone built terraced house is an integral part of the historic village. It’s a lively community and to add another family to that life would be fitting.
Do you know who owns this house?
