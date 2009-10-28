Wednesday, 28 October 2009

Camdean Primary School visit Westminster


Pupils from Camdean Primary School in Rosyth visited Westminster on Tuesday as part of a week long visit to the city.

They enjoyed an official tour of the Palace followed by a talk from the education department and finally from me.

Afterward they went for a whistle stop tour of the central London.
