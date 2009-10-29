Thursday, 29 October 2009

My speech on the TA

For the first time ever, I had the Defence Secretary on his knees. Before his speech, he was begging for forgiveness, but unfortunately it was only for the fact that he has to leave early for an appointment at 5 o'clock. I forgive him if he leaves, but I am sorry that he will miss the brilliant speech that I am about to give...

Read the rest of my speech on the Territorial Army at TheyWorkForYou
