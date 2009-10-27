Update on new Carnegie Primary School construction

The following information is intended to provide a brief synopsis of the progress to date on the construction of the new Carnegie Primary School in the east of Dunfermline.
"All members of the Fife Council team working on the project are cognisant of the challenging timescale to open the school for the new academic term August 2011.
- The new Carnegie Primary school is being procured and will be constructed by a contractor appointed under a traditional single stage design and build contract.
- Initial 'expression of interest' tenders were invited with an advertisement in the Official Journal of the European Journal (OJEU)
- 31 'expression of interests' were received.
- Of the 31 submissions, a preferred shortlist of 5 contractors was reached with formal tender invited in July 2009.
- Over the past 3 months, design work has been undertaken by the contractors, responding to the Council's tender document, brief and vision for the new school.
- Of the 5 shortlisted contractors only 4 decided to submitted formal tender returns on 23 October 2009.
- The Fife Council team are currently evaluating these detailed tender documents, with a recommendation of the preferred contractor to be made to the Building Fife Future Project Board in December 2009/January 2010.
- Upon selection of the preferred contractor, detailed design for the school will commence.
- Work to construct the school is programmed to start in May 2010.
- At this present time the Fife Council's Education and Property Services team are satisfied that the project is on programme to be completed by end of July 2011 and open for the new academic term August 2011."
