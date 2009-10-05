Rosyth to become 'nuclear graveyard' - UK, News - The Independent: "Mr Brown said: 'We will not allow the Rosyth area to be frozen by nuclear dumping or becoming a nuclear graveyard. The Government proposals cannot be allowed to go ahead.'"
This is not a report from today, but fifteen years ago - twelve of which Labour have been in charge! It's about time the Prime Minister used his power to remove these seven nuclear submarines from Rosyth Dockyard.
Monday, 5 October 2009
Rosyth to become 'nuclear graveyard' - UK, News - The Independent
Posted by Willie Rennie at 09:00
Labels: Babcock, nuclear submarines, Rosyth
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment