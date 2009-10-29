Thursday, 29 October 2009

I knew there must have been some benefits to Gordon Brown as Prime Minister!

I received this letter from Fife Police regarding the survey of residents that they conducted which shows that residents believe that crime has dropped in the village thanks to extra police presence to protect the Prime Minister.

Even though crime levels were not very high before most North Queensferry residents appear to feel safer thanks to the PM. I'm glad there is at least one benefit to having Gordon Brown as Prime Minister! So many people can't wait to see the back of him.

There are clearly some concerns about the vehicle stop points and the carrying of guns which the police are conscious of. It's helpful that the police undertook this listening initiative. It shows they are sensitive to local opinion.

