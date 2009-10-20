Treasure in Inverkeithing

As a child I was fascinated by treasure and discovery, frequently undertaking quests in the countryside.
Well recently I had the opportunity to hand out some treasure to nursery children in the form of book chests. Fife Council's Bookstart scheme aims to entice young children into the habit of reading.
Entertained by Aiken Drum at Inverkeithing's Civic Centre children from Inverkeithing, Aberdour and Beanstalk nurseries the children each received a selection of books in their own special treasure chest.
