Monday, 28 September 2009

Scotash - promoted by the government worldwide

Scotash is a vibrant and growing company in West Fife that takes ash from Longannet Power Station and turns it into cements and grouts saving on quarrying, cement energy costs and landfill for the ash. It's won so many awards for innovation and the environment that I can't keep count.

They are such a hit that the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office has decided to promote Scotash on all its 167 websites throughout the world. The only others to receive this special treatment are Bodyshop, Unilever , BAe Systems and the Co-op.

By way of example, the Botswana link attached

http://ukinbotswana.fco.gov.uk/en/about-the-uk/environment/working-with-industry
