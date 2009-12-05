Saturday, 5 December 2009

Carers' Right Day


As part of the nationwide Carers' Right Day I set up my stall on Dunfermline's High Street and was overwhelmed by the demand for information and support for the cause. A couple travelled from Glenrothes to lend their support.

I heard story after story about the difficulties that carers face including on finance and respite care.

Carers are entitled to just over £50 per week carers allowance and now a new pension credit. To find out more log onto Carers UK website.
