Saturday, 5 December 2009
Carers' Right Day
As part of the nationwide Carers' Right Day I set up my stall on Dunfermline's High Street and was overwhelmed by the demand for information and support for the cause. A couple travelled from Glenrothes to lend their support.
I heard story after story about the difficulties that carers face including on finance and respite care.
Carers are entitled to just over £50 per week carers allowance and now a new pension credit. To find out more log onto Carers UK website.
Posted by Willie Rennie at 17:09
Labels: carers' rights day
