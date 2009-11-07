A retreat for miscarriage of justice victims

I had a very productive meeting to explore the establishment of an all party parliamentary group on miscarriages of justice.
Paddy Hill, Gerry Conlon, Vincent McGuire and John McManus joined MPs to discuss the setting up of the group and the creation of a retreat to provide medical, social and financial support and advice for miscarriage of justice victims on release from prison.
I have been working with MOJO (Miscarriage of Justice Organisation) on this issue for some time and am in discussion with the Justice Department on the development of a business plan for the retreat.
